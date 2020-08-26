GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The NHL has stripped the Arizona Coyotes of a second-round pick in the 2020 draft and a first-rounder in 2021 for violating the league's combine testing policy.

An NHL hearing was held this month, where Coyotes team representatives admitted to performing physical tests on draft prospects prior to the combine.

Coyotes’ Gutierrez becomes NHL’s first Latino CEO Xavier Gutierrez has more than 20 years experience as a business executive and investor specializing in investment management, corporate strategy, finance and business developing.

"While the Combine Testing Policy Memoranda reference a fine of 'no less than $250,000 for each violation' of the Policy, I exercise my discretion to impose the aforementioned discipline—which I consider to be more appropriate given the specific circumstances of this case," Bettman said in a statement.

The Coyotes releasing their own statement.

"We were advised today of the NHL's ruling regarding the allegations of physical fitness testing of draft prospects and respect the league's ruling. Under new leadership, we have added thorough internal controls and compliance measures to prevent this type of occurrence from happening again in the future. We will have no further comment."

Chayka out as Coyotes General Manager The Arizona Coyotes announced Sunday that John Chayka is no longer the team's general manager.

In the last six months, Ahron Cohen was replaced as team president and general manager John Chayka resigned.