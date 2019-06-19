LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Alex Meruelo has been approved as the new majority owner of the Arizona Coyotes during the NHL's Board of Governors meeting.
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on Wednesday also reaffirmed the league's belief that the Coyotes need a downtown arena for the long-troubled franchise to have a future in Phoenix.
Andrew Barroway's sale of a majority stake in the Coyotes to Meruelo won't be closed until July, but the billionaire entrepreneur is approved to take charge of a franchise that has had several majority owners in the past two decades, including the NHL itself.
Bettman says Meruelo is "committed" to attempting to get a new arena for the Coyotes. The club currently plays in suburban Glendale, which "is not viable long-term," according to Bettman.
Ahron Cohen, President and CEO of the Coyotes, released the following statement:
“The Board of Governors’ unanimous approval today represents a major milestone for the Coyotes organization, our great fans and, of course, for Mr. Alex Meruelo,” said Coyotes President & CEO Ahron Cohen. “Our expectation at this time is that this transaction will close later in July. As we move forward, our team will do everything we can to continue building the positive momentum and progress we have achieved on and off the ice. We are determined to make this summer a success as we head into the 2019-20 season. We will keep Our Pack updated on further milestones in this process.”
Statement from #Coyotes President Ahron Cohen on majority stake sale to Alex Meruelo being confirmed by #NHL Board of Governors pic.twitter.com/Jzo9hlefm1— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 19, 2019
Need a downtown stadium? Take it right out of the taxpayers. Yeah.
