GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hockey season officially begins on Thursday, Oct. 3, as the Arizona Coyotes play their first game of the season against the Ducks in Anaheim.
New to the pack this season is Luna, a furry friend who could one day change a life.
"This was a great addition that a number of NHL teams adopted a dog and (Luna's) going to be in training with us," Cole Cook, the Coyotes' director of business analytics and Luna's caretaker said.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Arizona Coyotes welcome new service dog to the pack for the coming season]
Luna is small, but has big plans for the future. The Coyotes partnered with NADI, National Assistance Dogs Incorporated, in Scottsdale to train Luna and then one day donate her to a veteran in need.
"Anybody who has a mobility issue or suffered from PTSD is eligible," Cook said. "Anything from turning on the lights, turning off the lights, opening doors, carrying groceries, getting things out of the fridge will be some of her day-to-day tasks."
Her training will be focused at the ice rink, learning the sights and sounds of hockey and basic commands.
In the meanwhile, the newest member of the pack and all of Luna's cuddly cuteness is a hit in the locker room and in the workplace.
"It's funny, we took her into the locker room the first week she was here and like three days later they were asking some of our staff, 'Where's Luna? Why isn't she here today?' Everyone loves seeing her. She is quite the star," Cook said.
The Arizona Coyotes have their first home game of the season on Oct. 5 against the Boston Bruins.