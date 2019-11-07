GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It's one of the unique and powerful sights in sports: the Zamboni.
Since the 1950s, the Zamboni's become a hockey icon and even has its own theme song.
[WATCH: Zamboni driver living hockey fan's dream]
Patrick Schuler is the official Zamboni driver as the Arizona Coyotes manager of ice operations.
"They basically pay me to watch hockey, so that's a pretty good deal. I'll take that any day," Schuler said.
According to Zamboni.com, the Model A Zamboni was invented by Frank Zamboni in 1949. Since then, there's now a Zamboni on every continent except for Antarctica.
Novelty-aside, what does a Zamboni do?
"It cuts the ice, and it lays the water," Schuler said. "There's a 6-foot-long razor-sharp blade, and we're actually shaving the ice."
Part of what makes the ice successful is regulated ice temperatures.
"The league likes it no warmer than 64 degrees," Schuler said.
The Zamboni travels about three miles per hockey game and will clock in about 2,000 miles a year.
It gets the job done.
For all of you future Zamboni drivers out there, Schuler offers some sound advice from years of experience.
"No. 1 rule?" Schuler says. "Stay away from the boards and running over any pucks. That will mess up the machine pretty good."