GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Since their move to Glendale, the Arizona Coyotes have been searching for offense. They think they've found it with Phil Kessel.
The former Pittsburgh Penguin was traded over to the Coyotes in July for Alex Galchenyuk. Kessel was introduced to Arizona on Tuesday.
"I want to win here," said Kessel in an interview with Arizona's Family. "If we can grow something, build something, it would be great."
The Coyotes finished four points out of a playoff spot last season. In 82 games for the Penguins last season, Kessel had 27 goals and 55 assists, making him a point-per-game player on the year.
"I think he brings us a confidence," said John Chayka, Coyotes' general manager. "He's won Stanley Cups and been an Olympian. He always has that knack for scoring the big goal on the big stage. Last season, I thought we lost our confidence a little bit, and I think Phil can step in and make a big difference. It doesn't take a mathematician to figure out if we score more goals, we win more games."
The deal reunites Kessel with Rick Tocchet. The Coyotes head coach was an assistant coach with the Penguins, and he shares a strong bond with Kessel.
See Kessel's introductory news conference here.