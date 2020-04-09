Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper reacts to life with no hockey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The NHL season is shut down until further notice. So the Arizona Coyotes hockey players are making the most of their extra free time, including Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper.

"The season seems so long ago already, it seems like we haven’t played in forever," Kuemper said. "Just going through the same things that the average person is going through just stuck at home."

NHL pushes back timeline on potential resumption of season The NHL significantly pushed back its timeline of when it can potentially resume playing by several weeks, if not a month or more, as a result of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Outside of training from home and keeping in shape, Kuemper and his fiancée are spending time together cooking. "It's not easy staying in all the time but just finding new things to stay busy, you know, trying lots of new dinner recipes," Kuemper said.

Kuemper was voted an NHL All-Star but couldn’t play in the All-Star game because of an injury. Before the shutdown, Kuemper was getting healthy again and now he must wait again to play.

"I was feeling healthy again when I was playing again before this all of happened so I really don’t think this benefits me in any way," Kuemper said. "Obviously it’s a pretty serious issue that we’re dealing with."

Should the NHL season make a comeback, Kuemper feels more than ready to hit the ice again and suggests how he would start the season back up. "I think some sort of tournament format almost bracketed like a March Madness. I don’t think you can do just one game, but if you can do a 3-5 game series, I think that would be really exciting," Kuemper said.

However, if COVID-19 suspends the season for the rest of the year, Kuemper understands what is at stake. "You put in so much effort throughout the season and then for things to end so un-concluded, would not be disappointing but a bit of a let down," Kuemper said. "With the times we kind of all have to accept certain things so if that’s it so be it I guess."