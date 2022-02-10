TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Coyotes and Arizona State University have made a multi-year agreement for the state's professional hockey team to use the school's new multi-purpose arena. The Coyotes will play at the Sun Devil's new arena starting next season, with the arena hosting home games from 2022-23 through the 2024-25 NHL season. The agreement also includes an option for an additional third season.

+3 ASU to start construction on new multi-purpose arena next month Arizona State University received the green light to start building a new multi-purpose arena on the Tempe campus' northeast side.

The arena, which will also be the home for Sun Devil men's ice hockey, wrestling, and women's gymnastics, is expected to be finished this fall. The agreement between the Coyotes and ASU was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents Thursday. The Coyotes are also in talks with Ice Den Scottsdale to use the complex as its full-time practice facility. Ice Den was originally used as the Coyote's main practice facility after it was built in 1998, but moved to Glendale's Gila River Arena in 2003. The team would occasionally use Ice Den when Gila Rive Arena was being used for concerts and other events.

The Coyotes have been looking for a new home after the City of Glendale announced last August that they would not be renewing the Coyotes lease after 18 years at Gila River Arena. City officials previously said they are focusing on other events that will take place at Gila River Arena and Westgate Sports and Entertainment District, and said the club would need to find a new home for the upcoming season.

The Coyotes will be relocating their corporate offices to the East Valley in the coming months.

"We are pleased to help the Coyotes by providing a temporary home while their new arena is built,” said Morgan R. Olsen, ASU executive vice president, treasurer, and CFO. “We are beyond excited to open this wonderful new ASU arena, and this agreement just makes it even more special.”

The Coyotes had proposed a new arena near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive as part of a $1.7 billion development in the Tempe Entertainment District. The new district would include the arena, restaurants, shops, and more.

Ticket information for the Coyotes '22-'23 NHL regular season at ASU's new arena is expected to be announced in a couple of weeks. For more information, visit the Coyote's new page for the ASU partnership here.