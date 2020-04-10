GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Coyotes announced on Friday afternoon that they will furlough half the organization’s employees due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The club stated in a press release that 50 percent of the employees will be impacted immediately and the furlough will last through June 30. The Coyotes will continue to cover 100 percent of health benefits for all employees during this time.

Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper Reacts to Life With No Hockey Outside of training from home and keeping in shape, Kuemper and his fiancée are spending time together cooking.

"The developing COVID-19 situation is having a huge impact on our community and, like many companies, we are working through the challenges during this unprecedented time," said Coyotes' Owner, Chairman and Governor, Alex Meruelo.

On March 16, Meruelo announced he would support the team’s and arena’s part-time and hourly employees though the end of the NHL season on April 4. He will also compensate all Coyotes’ and Tucson Roadrunners’ employees though April 15.