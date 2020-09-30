Arizona Coyotes celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Hockey season may be over, but that didn’t stop the Arizona Coyotes from reaching out to the community. In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, the Coyotes hosted a street hockey clinic in Phoenix for kids at Chicanos Por La Causa.
The Arizona Coyotes went over hockey fundamentals like basic stick handling and running drills.
"This is what we’re really excited to do which is to bring the game to Latino communities," Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said. "[We want to] really expose them to the passion, to the skill, and to the speed of this amazing sport."
For many, this was their first time being around the sport of hockey. With only a handful of Latinos in the NHL currently, as the first Latino CEO and President of the league, Xavier Gutierrez wants the Coyotes to be proactive and show Latinos that hockey is their sport too.
"It starts with just putting a stick in their hand, putting a puck or a ball on the floor and putting some hockey goalies out there and saying, 'hey you can play this this is fun as long as they don’t hit each other with the stick, we’re good,'" Gutierrez said.
The kids went home with signed hockey pucks. They could be the next generation of hockey players."You can never tell it's all in the kids if they wanna play and work hard and have fun with it," Coyotes forward Vinnie Hinostroza said.