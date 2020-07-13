Arizona Coyotes Begin Training Camp

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Coyotes officially started training camp on July 13 after the NHL suspended the season for nearly four months. "You know for the first day to have everyone together, it was really sharp, really crisp, and a lot of intensity," goalie Darcy Kuemper said.
"Now it’s recovery and see how you react on the second day," Head Coach Rick Tocchet said. "Obviously it’s a process but for the first day I thought it was a job well done."
The energy at practice was contagious, something that Head Coach Rick Tocchet thinks is critical in preparing for playoff hockey. "Guys were hooting and hollering, they know there’s not going to be fans there (at the games) so they’re going to have to make some noise," Tocchet said.
Getting into hockey shape and training for the playoffs in less than a month does present its challenges, but Coach says it’s all about pacing the training days. "You know we can’t kill these guys for two weeks. We’ve calculated training camp and I think we’ve got a really good plan when it comes to that," Tocchet said. "We’re going to have some players do some things out of the box."
Taking things one game at a time is critical, especially now that everyone is healthy and feels rested. "What we’re looking to do is just come out game one and set the tone, whether we win or lose we’re gonna play the way we have to," forward Taylor Hall said.
"I've got a refreshed team that’s grateful to be in a playoff situation and that’s a dangerous game for me," Tocchet said.
Training camp will continue throughout the month of July with games set to begin in August as the Arizona Coyotes will play the Nashville Predators in Game one of the qualifying round on August 2.