PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Cardinals rookie Andy Isabella is a tough man to catch up with.
Ask Kyler Murray. The Cards quarterback was proud of his performance in a race against his fellow rookie and posted a video to is Instagram of him appearing to win a race between the two.
Isabella has another opinion.
"That was the only time Kyler came close to me," said Isabella.
Who won the race between @AndyIsabella5 & @K1? We caught up with Andy @Walmart in Phoenix as he teamed up with @getsomsleep to find out. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/UwsYhgnAsX— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 28, 2019
Isabella spent his day greeting Walmart shoppers and preaching the effectiveness of "Som Sleep," a nutritional drink athletes are using to help them go to bed.
He even caught a can of Som Sleep across the store at the Christown Walmart.
#AZCardinals receiver @AndyIsabella5 is teaming up with @getsomsleep at @Walmart stores around the Valley on Thursday. Who's faster, Andy or @K1 ? Answer here: https://t.co/8HsCAY7CQs #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/PrakbKspk5— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 27, 2019
Isabella's speed is huge story for the Cardinals in 2019.
He knows he's fast but actually was left questioning it after the NFL Combine. Isabella was clocked at 4.56. The NFL clock malfunctioned. He found out three hours after the combine that he had actually run a blazing 4.31.
The Cardinals made Isabella the 62nd overall pick in the second round. The pick was acquired in the Josh Rosen trade.
Isabella lead the nation in receiving yards his senior year at UMASS. But could he catch a can of Som Sleep across the produce section at Walmart?
#AZCardinals receiver @AndyIsabella5 is teaming up with @getsomsleep at @Walmart stores around the Valley on Thursday. Who's faster, Andy or @K1 ? Answer here: https://t.co/8HsCAY7CQs #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/PrakbKspk5— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 27, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.