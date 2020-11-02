TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Cardinals spent the bye week at their team facility getting tested. The NFL Network reported two Cardinals had tested positive for COVID-19.
“There was a couple positive. Luckily the contact tracing was limited. Yesterday’s test results were all negative so we’re just taking it from there,” said Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury.
Kingsbury said the Cardinals players came in every day during their bye weekend to get tested after the initial tests came back positive over the weekend. He added it will be “business as usual” at practice on Monday, but would not name the Cardinals who tested positive.
Kingsbury said he was not initially worried about position groups being affected because the Cardinals felt like contact tracing was limited.
“You never know with this situation. It’s pretty fluid, day to day, but I feel like having all negative coming back from Sunday was a big step in the right direction and you just hope that continues throughout the week,” said Kingsbury. “It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when this will occur. It’s how teams handle it the best. Those teams are going to be at the top of this deal. As these things pop up we have to keep moving forward. Next man up and all these things we’ve talked about during the season and continue to talk about.”
On the field, the Cardinals host the Dolphins on Sunday on CBS 5.