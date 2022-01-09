GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals fell just short to the Seattle Seahawks with a 30-38 loss to close out the regular season finale in Glendale on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray finished with 240 passing yards and one touchdown. Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson finished with 238 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Seahawks running back Raashad Penny had a huge day, posting 173 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Cardinals defensive end Chandler Jones made his presence known to the Seahawks on the first possession. Jones sacked Wilson, causing the strip, and the ball was quickly recovered by fellow defenseman Zach Allen. Allen then ran it in for the touchdown, giving the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead.

However, Wilson and the Seahawks wouldn't go away quietly. On the next possession, a 43-yard deep pass from Wilson to Tyler Lockett put the Seahawks back in the game, tying it at seven apiece early in the first quarter.

The Seahawks quickly gained control of the momentum of the game after a deep 31-yard pass from Wilson to D.K. Metcalf set them up at the Red Birds 17-yard line. Wilson then went back to Lockett again for a short 5-yard pass, giving Lockett his second touchdown of the day and putting the Seahawks up 14-10 with over seven minutes in the half.

Murray and the Red Birds regrouped after halftime and came out swinging. In his first game back from injury, James Conner barreled into the endzone for a 20-yard score to open up the third quarter, tying the game at 17. The Cardinals defense tormented Wilson yet again, with safety Jalen Thompson intercepting Wilson and running it back to the Seahawks one yard line. Conner finished the job on the next play, running up the middle for his second touchdown and giving the Cardinals a 24-17 lead.

With just under two minutes in the third quarter, a huge 29-yard gain by Rashaad Penny set the Seahawks up at the Cardinals 25-yard line. On the next play, a perfect execution by Wilson to Freddie Swain tied the game yet again, at 24 apiece. A huge miscue by the Cardinals special teams on the next drive set the Seahawks up at the Red Birds 10-yard line to open up the fourth quarter. Cardinals punter Andy Lee went for the punt, but fumbled the ball twice when it was recovered by Seattle's Cody Thompson. Wilson decided to take in the score himself, scrambling to the outside for a 4-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Seahawks a 31-24 lead.

Prater, Murray put Arizona Cardinals back on track, defeating Dallas Cowboys 25-22 The Cardinals are back on track as the regular season dwindles, defeating the Dallas Cowboys 25-22 on Sunday afternoon.

With just over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Murray and the Cardinals attempted to stage the comeback. After driving down the field to Seattle's 12-yard line, the drive came up just short. The Cardinals settled on a field goal from Matt Prater, cutting the score to 31-27.

A 62-yard explosive run by Penny put the nail in the coffin for the finale, giving the Seahawks a 38-27 lead over the Red Birds. The Cardinals could not mount the comeback againt Wilson and company, finishing the season 11-6 after the 38-30 loss.

Despite the loss, history was made in the Cardinals season finale. Murray became the first player in NFL history to have 70+ passing touchdowns and 20+ rushing touchdowns in his first three seasons and Isaiah Simmons made Cardinals history on the defensive side. Simmons became the first Cardinals defender with more than 100 tackles and over four forced fumbles in a season since Tim McDonald achieved the same feat in 1988.

Wide receiver A.J. Green also made history, reaching 700 career receptions. Green joins DeAndre Hopkins, Antonio Brown and Julio Jones as the only active players with over 700 receptions and over 10K receiving yards.