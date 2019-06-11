TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday was 16 years in the making. Former Sun Devils star Terrell Suggs hit the practice field with the Arizona Cardinals. Suggs set the single-season sack record at ASU in 2002 with 24 sacks but was passed over by his hometown team in the 2003 draft. He went on to post Hall of Fame worthy numbers in Baltimore and is back home at the age of 37.
Don't let the eight year age difference between Suggs and his fellow pass rusher Chandler Jones fool you. The two are developing a quick chemistry.
“Somebody posted it and said ‘The Sack Brothers.' I thought that was pretty clever.” More on the blossoming friendship between Terrell Suggs and Chandler Jones -> https://t.co/GjDyWH95ew pic.twitter.com/ruTpp7VXVQ— Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) June 11, 2019
The Cardinals had the two players take a picture like John C. Reilly and Will Ferrell in the comedy classic "Step Brothers." Jones has admired Suggs' game for a while.
"I knew him briefly. My brother played on the team with him, the year they won the Super Bowl. I met him in the friends and family section," said Jones, who played college football at Syracuse. "Before I even knew he would be my teammate, I reached out to him and asked him about his stance. He does a sideways stance that's pretty unique. You might see us both standing that way."
Suggs is in the top 10 with 131 1/2 all-time sacks. He needs nine to catch Michael Strahan at sixth on the all-time list. But he doesn't have the single-season numbers that Chandler Jones has put up.
"I ain't never had 17 sacks in a season," said Suggs.
The Cardinals hold mandatory minicamp through Thursday.
