The Arizona Cardinals are poised to strengthen their defense with a familiar face.
After 16 seasons as a Baltimore Raven, outside linebacker Terrell Suggs is expected to sign with the Cardinals once free agency begins on March 13, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Source: The #AZCardinals are expected to sign former #Ravens pass-rusher Terrell Suggs. Back home where he went to college.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2019
Suggs played high school football in the Valley, first at Chandler High School before a transfer to Hamilton High School.
He then went on to star for Arizona State University in a career that set numerous school and NCAA records. During his junior season in 2002, he set the NCAA single-season record with 24 sacks and won the Nagurski, Lombardi, and Hendricks trophies.
Suggs left ASU after his junior season to enter the NFL Draft. He was taken with the tenth overall pick in 2003.
During his 16 seasons with Baltimore, Suggs was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was named the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. His 132.5 career sacks are tied for 13th on the NFL's all-time list.
The Cardinals will look to Suggs to bolster a defense that finished 26th in scoring defense at 26.6 points per game.
