TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Patrick Peterson was waiting at his locker when media were allowed in at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Facility on Monday morning.
The Cardinals' captain and eight-time Pro Bowler has been suspended the first six games of the season after failing a PED test.
[WATCH: Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson returns to practice]
#21 is on the field. #PatrickPeterson in attendance at #AZCardinals OTAS. #bustamove #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/FDmqSMNma7— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) June 3, 2019
"I failed a PED test," said Peterson, when asked to clarify questions around his suspension. "Very, very deeply sad and sorry that my name is associated with this. I let my brothers down. It's behind us now and I look forward to coming back against the Giants."
Peterson first spoke about the suspension at his charity event.
[READ MORE: Arizona Cardinals stories]
He is eligible to return on October 20 when the Cardinals visit the New York Giants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.