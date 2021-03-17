(3TV/CBS 5) -- After 10 seasons, 28 interceptions, and eight Pro Bowl selections, Patrick Peterson is leaving Arizona.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the veteran cornerback would be signing a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings worth $10 million.

Perennial Pro-Bowl CB Patrick Peterson has reached agreement on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Minnesota Vikings, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

The Cardinals made Peterson the fifth overall pick in the 2011 draft out of LSU. Peterson became an immediate starter at cornerback, and earned All-Pro honors as a punt returner as a rookie with four return touchdowns.

Peterson would go on to earn Pro Bowl honors in his first eight seasons. In recent seasons, as his play has tailed off, trade rumors have surrounded his future. The 30-year-old will now have a chance to rejuvenate his career with the Vikings.

The news of Peterson's departure comes on the same day that the Cardinals made two high-profile acquisitions for their offense: Signing wide receiver A.J. Green and trading for center Rodney Hudson.

Arizona made a major splash earlier in the offseason with their signing of defensive lineman J.J. Watt.