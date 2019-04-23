TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Patrick Peterson wasn't present for the Arizona Cardinals' "voluntary" mini camp. The Cardinals captain sent fans into an uproar with a series of social media posts that implied he could be on his way out of town.
Peterson scrubbed the Arizona Cardinals from his Instagram page.
He also posted a picture of the 2016 secondary that helped lead the Cardinals to the NFC Championship game, with the comment "My boys told me to watch out for the snakes in the long grass! #savageSZN."
Tyrann Mathieu, Tony Jefferson, Jerraud Powers, Rashad Johnson, even former Cardinals defensive tackle Darnell Dockett and running back Chris Johnson commented.
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he and Peterson discussed the situation and the Cardinals new coach expects Peterson to remain with the team.
“No question”#AZCardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury is confident that #PatrickPeterson will be a part of the team moving forward. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/M0zw4Rhz48— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 23, 2019
Peterson publicly demanded a trade during the 2018 season but issued an apology to fans during the Waste Management Phoenix Open Pro Am on the 16th hole.
