PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Cardinals wide receiver and fan favorite Larry Fitzgerald has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report on NFL.com posted Thursday morning. The NFL Network says he will miss Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Mike Garafolo cited "sources" when tweeted the news shortly after 9:30 a.m.

At this point, the team has not confirmed the NFL Network's report and is not doing any news conferences today.

This is not the team's first run-in with the virus.

Four players placed on Reserve/COVID-19 list this season

Earlier this week, the Cardinals put safety Deionte Thompson on its Reserve/COVID-19 list. "Players can be put on the COVID list whether they test positive or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive," explained AZCardinals.com. Teams are not allowed to give the reason for putting a player on the list.

Outside linebacker Devon Kennard tweeted on Nov. 2 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Later that day, Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. posted a similar tweet.

Kennard was back on the field for Nov. 15's game against the Buffalo Bills. Murphy played on Nov. 19 against the Seahawks in Seattle.

Back in September, second-year wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who is listed as the backup to DeAndre Hopkins, was the first Cardinals player to go on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Fitz hasn't missed a game since 2014

Selected by the Cardinals as a first-round draft pick in 2004, this is Fitz's 17th season in Arizona. He started in 16 games for each of the past five seasons, which means he hasn't missed a game since 2014.

🡕 Larry Fitzgerald's play page on AZCardinals.com

Fitzgerald is coming off an eight-catch game last Thursday in Seattle, and has caught a pass in 246 straight games, the second longest streak in NFL history.

Arizona's Family has reached out to the Cardinals organization and will update this story as we learn more.

MORE LARRY FITZGERALD STORIES