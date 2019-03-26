PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Who will the Cardinals draft with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft? It's one of the hottest topics in sports. New Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says the team has not made a decision.
“We’re no closer to a decision than the last time we spoke.”#AZCardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury on #1 pick #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/3hflhrW06d— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 26, 2019
Kingsbury held court at The Biltmore on Tuesday morning at the NFL's coaches breakfast. The league's biggest names are in town this week for the annual owner's meetings. Kingsbury dished out equal praise for Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray and current Cardinals starting quarterback Josh Rosen. Kingsbury's relationship with Murray started in their home state of Texas.
“It’s more what don’t you like....”#AZCardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury on #KylerMurray #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/ukStn1aY2f— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 26, 2019
“We’ve had good relationship ever since he came into the #NFL.” #Patriots Coach Bill Belichick on Kliff Kingsbury. pic.twitter.com/dFqpjXfI9Q— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 26, 2019
Murray has been compared to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Arizona's Family asked Seattle's head coach Pete Carroll if that's a fair comparison.
Is it fair to compare #KylerMurray to Russell Wilson? #Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll says “absolutely” #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/IFLW2WwqGR— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) March 26, 2019
The Cardinals have until April 25 to decide if they want to draft Murray or keep Rosen. Draft day is always exciting. The Patriots selected Kingsbury in the sixth round in 2003.
