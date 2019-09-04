TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kliff Kingsbury has known Kyler Murray since high school. With the Cardinals bringing in the new coach and quarterback, the two will be forever linked in team history.
On Wednesday, Kingsbury offered a glimpse into his relationship with his franchise quarterback and the struggle to find out if Murray likes a play or not.
"What you see is what you get. He's not going to be over the top rainbows and sunshine with you. I like that because that's how he carries himself. He's very confident, very competitive," said the Cardinals coach with a smile. "I don't ever see him bringing me cupcakes on gameday."
Murray laughed when asked about his coach's comments.
"I'd say the same thing about him," said Murray.
The NFL will be watching on Sunday as the new coach and quarterback make their debut. Kickoff is at 1:25 between the Cardinals and Lions.