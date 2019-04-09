TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Day two of the Arizona Cardinals off-season strength and conditioning program and questions and intrigue permeated the building.
On a day that began with reports that potential #1 pick Kyler Murray and his agent would be in town visiting the Cardinals, current quarterback Josh Rosen continued to work at the team’s facility with his teammates and new head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
“Josh is here,” said safety Budda Baker. “[He’s] the same guy he’s always been.”
Baker was one of four Cardinals veterans who spoke to the media Tuesday. Rosen however was not among the four and during an open weight room session where the media could observe and photograph, Rosen was elsewhere. It’s understandable the Cardinals would want to shield their second-year quarterback right now – they’re in the middle of a high-stakes poker game and opening Rosen up to questions could potentially help reveal their hand.
“Josh is very mature,” said running back David Johnson. “He knows it’s a business. I ignore [the trade talk] and I told him to ignore it. People from the outside don’t really know what’s going on inside the building.”
Despite Rosen’s absence from the eye of the media Tuesday, the quarterback remains in the crosshairs of this offseason’s most compelling storyline – are the Cardinals ready to trade their second-year quarterback and select Murray, the Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma?
Johnson and Chandler Jones Tuesday faced questions Tuesday about Rosen Tuesday morning and both dispelled the perception by some that the quarterback wasn’t a good teammate in 2018.
“He’s a great leader,” said Johnson. “He came here ready to learn and was always trying to communicate – especially when he got the starting job. I felt like he was doing everything that comes with being a leader. When I was a rookie, I had Carson [Palmer], and he’s one of the top leaders – and Josh was doing the same things.
“He handled himself like a quarterback,” said linebacker Chandler Jones. “I was impressed with how he spoke to the huddle. Being in practice you hear what he’s saying and was good at grabbing everyone’s attention – so he was a leader for sure.”
Jones also evoked a pretty good name when addressing what was at times a rocky rookie season for Rosen.
“I feel like any quarterback in their first year in the NFL, it’s going to be difficult,” said Jones. “There’s a transition coming from college. I don’t care if you’re Josh Rosen or Tom Brady, I am pretty sure your first year in the NFL is going to be difficult.”
And as for the rampant speculation that the Cardinals will draft Murray and trade Rosen, the Cardinals veterans to a man Tuesday brushed that aside like dirt off a front porch.
“I haven’t thought about it,” said Jones. “Maybe that’s a question for Steve Keim.”
All of this comes on the same day the Cardinals released the 2019 preseason schedule. The Los Angeles Chargers and Cardinals will play in Glendale sometime between Aug. 8-12.
