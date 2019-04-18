No sign of #JoshRosen yet in #AZCardinals weight room. First day media has been let in to observe offseason workouts pic.twitter.com/EcD0jcEuku— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 9, 2019
On Thursday morning, Josh Rosen spoke publicly for the first time.
The Cardinals quarterback spoke exclusively to Sports Illustrated. The interview was shot at the Grand Canyon.
"I think this season probably went as poorly as it could possibly go but I think within that I had an unbelievable time," said Rosen. "I think when people say you can't listen to criticism, your can't read articles. You have to be aware of what's going on to a certain extent. I definitely understand the situation. It's definitely annoying. But, it is what it is. Football is a business and I definitely respect the higher ups and their decisions."
Most mock drafts have the Cardinals taking Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the number one overall pick. The Cardinals moved up to draft Rosen with the #10 overall pick in 2018 and Rosen famously said "there were 9 mistakes made ahead of him."
"We won three games and each one of those wins, for me it felt like we won the Super Bowl," said Rosen. "That feeling is so intoxicating. That's why I want nothing more than to be a part of a team next year and have the same opportunities to go out and compete. I think the best advice I've ever gotten in life is to control what you can control and whatever decisions that are made it's my duty to prove them if they keep me or prove them wrong if they ship me off."
You can see the full episode here. The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday, April 25th in Nashville, TN.
