TEMPE (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals are on the clock. From Tuesday until the NFL Draft, the team will be the talk of sports with what they will do with the No. 1 overall pick.
When Kliff Kingsbury, our new head coach, was at Texas Tech, he was quoted as saying he would draft Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray first overall.
Kliff Kingsbury with some high praise for OU QB Kyler Murray:"Kyler is a freak.....I would take him with the first pick of the draft if I could." pic.twitter.com/aYYamjMu7o— Eric Kelly (@EricKellyTV) October 28, 2018
On Tuesday, however, he backed off those comments.
"Our feelings toward Josh (Rosen) haven’t waned or changed," Kingsbury said. "Josh is our guy. Kyler is a tremendous player, being very complimentary before we played an opponent. I understand the soundbite, but like I said, there will be a ton of scenarios that come up before we get to the Draft."
“Josh is our guy.”New #AZCardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury introducing new defensive coaches & discussing Rosen’s future & potential #1 pick of Kyler Murray. pic.twitter.com/Q1wYm9j57X— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) February 12, 2019
Murray threw for 360 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in a 51-46 win over Kingsbury and Texas Tech in 2018.
Arizona drafted Rosen, who played for UCLA, with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 25 and ends on Saturday, April 27.
