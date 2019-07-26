PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Cardinals have been around NFL Football for 100 years, and the team is looking to celebrate with a special "treasure" hunt.
Starting next week, the franchise will hide 100 customized "NFL 100" footballs around the state. Three of the 100 will be gold footballs-- whoever gets them will win tickets to the Cardinals preseason home game against the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 15.
One of the gold footballs will also include 2019 season tickets.
To help fans find these footballs all over Arizona, the Cardinals are making a Google map that shows the location of all of them within 100 feet. The team will also be posting hints on Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat with the handle @azcardinals.
All footballs will be outside and visible at locations such as parks, landmarks, businesses and buildings.
The first batch of footballs will be distributed on Monday, July 29, and the final footballs will be scattered on the morning of Friday, Aug. 2.
Fans are allowed to keep the football if they find one and they are encouraged to post pictures on social media with them using the hashtag #Cardinals100 and #NFL100.
Now, time for a history lesson.
The Arizona Cardinals say they are oldest professional football franchise still in existence, as they were founded in 1898 as the Morgan Athletic Club.
In 1920, the team became a charter member of the American Professional Football Association, which two years later became the NFL. Back then, they were known as the Chicago Cardinals.
They then moved from Chicago to St. Louis in 1960, and then to Arizona in 1987.
Today, the Cardinals and Chicago Bears remain the only two charter members of the NFL still in existence.
