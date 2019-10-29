GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals are taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night and the team is encouraging fans to arrive early.
With regular work day traffic and fans heading to the game, fans should leave early if they plan on making the 5:20 p.m. game at State Farm Stadium.
Parking lots will open at 1:15 p.m. and the team recommends fans to arrive during the first two hours they are open for the smoothest experience.
If you're looking to pre-game tailgate, The Great Lawn opens at 1:15 p.m. as well.
The main entrance gates will open at 3:45 p.m. and club gates open at 2:15 p.m.
The Cardinals have plenty of Halloween fun planned for Thursday.
This includes trick-or-treating at the "Halloween Pregame Party," the in-game "Costume of the Quarter," and the "Halloween Halftime Show" will offer fans the opportunity to celebrate the holiday at the game.
The Cardinals will also offer other their usual pre-game entertainment to fans which open at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday:
"Arizona Cardinals Flight Deck"
"Preflight Party presented by Desert Financial Credit Union"
"Bud Light Primetime Grill"
"Big Red Brew Haus presented by Four Peaks Brewing Company"
"The Game Zone"