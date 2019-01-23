TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinal's have brought back fan-favorite Larry Fitzgerald with a one-year contract.
This will be the wide receiver's 16th season with the team.
Terms were not disclosed, in accordance with club policy.
“No player has meant more to this franchise or this community than Larry Fitzgerald,” said Cardinals President Michael Bidwill in a news release. “In my discussions with him, it was clear that he is as driven and passionate as ever. We are thrilled he’ll be back for 2019.”
The 35-year-old is the Cardinals franchise leader just about every receiving category imaginable. He has the most receptions (1,303), receiving yards (16,279), receiving and total touchdowns (116) and 100-yard games (47).
Fitzgerald's 1,303 receptions are the most by any player in NFL history with a single team and third all-time overall behind only wide-receiver Jerry Rice (1,549) and tight-end Tony Gonzalez.
Fitzgerald's return was up in the air at the end of his 15th season with the team. He has floated the idea of retirement multiple times to media.
The 11-time Pro Bowler will return to a Cardinals team with a brand-new coach in Kliff Kingsbury, who was most recently the USC offensive coordinator prior to being fired as head coach of Texas Tech University.
Fitzgerald was drafted by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2004 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.
The Legend continues. @LarryFitzgerald will return for his 16th season with the Cardinals in 2019. pic.twitter.com/t5owK1MLTl— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 23, 2019
