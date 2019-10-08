PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The late owner of the Arizona Cardinals, Bill Bidwill, was laid to rest Tuesday.
A funeral mass for Bidwill was held at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
The Cardinals owner died on Oct. 2 at the age of 88.
Bidwill served in the United States Navy before taking on a full-time role with the Cardinals in 1960.
His connection to the Cardinals spanned eight decades, when he started serving as a ball boy for the team when he was child. His father Charles, purchased the Cardinals in 1932. After Charles' death, Bill's mother Violet took over and became the first woman to sports owner. She managed the team for 15 years until her passing.
He is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.