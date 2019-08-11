PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- A former Arizona Cardinals wide receivers coach has died.
Darryl Drake, who recently served as the wide receivers coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers died Sunday at the age of 62, the team said in a statement.
Statement from #Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Darryl Drake.MORE: https://t.co/wynTCksT79 pic.twitter.com/Brt8c6G8sC— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 11, 2019
Drake was the wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017 under then-head coach Bruce Arians.
"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Darryl Drake," Cardinals said in a statement Sunday.
"It is impossible to overstate his impact on the game in nearly four decades as a coach in college and the NFL. Today, the entire football community mourns his loss."
The cause of his death is unknown at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Darryl Drake. It is impossible to overstate his impact on the game in nearly four decades as a coach in college and the NFL. Today, the entire football community mourns his loss.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 11, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.