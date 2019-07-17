Desmond Harrison

Mug shot of former Arizona Cardinals lineman Desmond Harrison.

 (Source: Greensboro Police Department)

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Former Arizona Cardinals lineman Desmond Harrison has turned himself into police custody after he was charged with assaulting a woman in North Carolina.

Police in Greesnboro say that on Tuesday, warrants were issued for Harrison for "assault by strangulation and assault on a female."

They say he turned himself in at 6:23 a.m. on Friday.

Harrison is being held at the Guilford County Jail while awaiting his first court appearance.

The Cardinals released him on Wednesday morning.

A statement on the Cardinals' website reads:

"The team also cut tackle Desmond Harrison Wednesday, soon after the news came out that he was being charged with assault against a female in North Carolina."

The Cardinals claimed Harrison off waivers in June after he was cut loose by Cleveland, according to CBS Sports. He started eight games at left tackle for the Browns last season.

With Harrison's release, the Cardinals now have one open roster spot.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(12) comments

JustSaying
JustSaying

wow..nice photo. no chip on his shoulder.

Report Add Reply
azrider
azrider

nice mugshot, probably going to see you hanging out at LA fitness and bouncing in old town for the next 10 years.

Report Add Reply
wikieup4life
wikieup4life

Wonder if Kapersuck will take a knee in support of violence against women?? Doubt it!

Report Add Reply
lancelot
lancelot

This is too much. When will we finally address the prevalent domestic violence that goes on every day in this country?

Report Add Reply
Phillup Witgas
Phillup Witgas

Yep, we sure know how to pick em... Oh by the way, BOYCOTT THUGBALL !

Report Add Reply
Shredder
Shredder

I, for one, am shocked!

Report Add Reply
wikieup4life
wikieup4life

NFL is liberal garbage.....and so are the Crudinals!

Report Add Reply
Wazoolie
Wazoolie

Ahhh yes, another member of the National Felons Losers.

Report Add Reply
jacksmol
jacksmol

If you bothered to actually learn the facts before spewing diarrhea from your mouth you'd know that NFL players are less likely to commit crimes than non-NFL players. https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-rate-of-domestic-violence-arrests-among-nfl-players/

Report Add Reply
ObeyLaws
ObeyLaws

jackhole - That may be one of THE single most useless (and dubious) "facts" anyone ever tried to relate with a straight face. (You are trying to be serious, right? Or did I fall for the joke?)

Report Add Reply
Careman
Careman

Sure..

Report Add Reply
docketman
docketman

Cardinals suck

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.