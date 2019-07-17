PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Former Arizona Cardinals lineman Desmond Harrison has turned himself into police custody after he was charged with assaulting a woman in North Carolina.
Police in Greesnboro say that on Tuesday, warrants were issued for Harrison for "assault by strangulation and assault on a female."
They say he turned himself in at 6:23 a.m. on Friday.
Harrison is being held at the Guilford County Jail while awaiting his first court appearance.
The Cardinals released him on Wednesday morning.
A statement on the Cardinals' website reads:
"The team also cut tackle Desmond Harrison Wednesday, soon after the news came out that he was being charged with assault against a female in North Carolina."
The Cardinals claimed Harrison off waivers in June after he was cut loose by Cleveland, according to CBS Sports. He started eight games at left tackle for the Browns last season.
With Harrison's release, the Cardinals now have one open roster spot.
(12) comments
wow..nice photo. no chip on his shoulder.
nice mugshot, probably going to see you hanging out at LA fitness and bouncing in old town for the next 10 years.
Wonder if Kapersuck will take a knee in support of violence against women?? Doubt it!
This is too much. When will we finally address the prevalent domestic violence that goes on every day in this country?
Yep, we sure know how to pick em... Oh by the way, BOYCOTT THUGBALL !
I, for one, am shocked!
NFL is liberal garbage.....and so are the Crudinals!
Ahhh yes, another member of the National Felons Losers.
If you bothered to actually learn the facts before spewing diarrhea from your mouth you'd know that NFL players are less likely to commit crimes than non-NFL players. https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/the-rate-of-domestic-violence-arrests-among-nfl-players/
jackhole - That may be one of THE single most useless (and dubious) "facts" anyone ever tried to relate with a straight face. (You are trying to be serious, right? Or did I fall for the joke?)
Sure..
Cardinals suck
