Dolphins' Josh Rosen says he can be franchise quarterback

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Josh Rosen is embracing his fresh start with the Miami Dolphins and says he still believes he can be a franchise quarterback, despite being supplanted by Kyler Murray after only one season at Arizona.
At his introductory news conference with the Dolphins on Monday, Rosen smiled a lot and even cracked a couple of jokes, such as when he was asked if he had a chip on his shoulder after a rocky rookie season. Rosen responded that his chip doesn't need to grow any more because he "might tip over."
“I don’t think my chips gotta grow any more, I might tip over.”New Dolphins QB Josh Rosen addresses the chip on his shoulder following his situation with the Arizona Cardinals. pic.twitter.com/X9YHcLpdlK— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) April 29, 2019
Arizona traded Rosen on Friday to the Dolphins for two draft picks, and he says he feels as though he was drafted for the second year in a row. He'll compete in Miami for playing time with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, another Dolphins newcomer.
