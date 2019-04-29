Dolphins' Josh Rosen says he can be franchise quarterback

 

Miami Dolphins NFL football quarterback Josh Rosen gestures as he speaks during a news conference, Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Dolphins training facility in Davie, Fla. The Dolphins traded a 2019 second-round draft pick and a 2020 fifth-round selection to Arizona for Rosen.

 (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Josh Rosen is embracing his fresh start with the Miami Dolphins and says he still believes he can be a franchise quarterback, despite being supplanted by Kyler Murray after only one season at Arizona.

At his introductory news conference with the Dolphins on Monday, Rosen smiled a lot and even cracked a couple of jokes, such as when he was asked if he had a chip on his shoulder after a rocky rookie season. Rosen responded that his chip doesn't need to grow any more because he "might tip over."

Arizona traded Rosen on Friday to the Dolphins for two draft picks, and he says he feels as though he was drafted for the second year in a row. He'll compete in Miami for playing time with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, another Dolphins newcomer.

