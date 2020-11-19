SEATTLE (3TV/CBS 5) - Now there's one team on top of the NFC West.
It was a close game throughout but the Arizona Cardinals failed to come up with any late-game heroics and fell to the Seahawks, 28-21 on Thursday night.
The Cardinals had the ball inside their own 5 yard line down only two points with nine minutes left but then were hit with a safety because of holding inside the end zone. Seattle then tacked on a field goal with 2:30 left and the Red Birds' offense fizzled on their final drive.
The Seahawks' defense has been one of the worst in the league but on Thursday night, the unit held Arizona to a season low in yards and points.
Both teams came into the game at 6-3, tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the division lead.
The Cardinals won the earlier matchup with Seattle 37-34 in overtime and were seeking their first season sweep of the Seahawks since 2009.