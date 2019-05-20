TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Patrick Peterson wasn't on the practice field as the Cardinals hit the practice field for the first time as a full team. The Cardinals captain is suspended for the first six games of the season for testing positive for PEDs.
#KylerMurray & qbs workings on throwing on the run under watch of #AZCardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/F28LPgh3EN— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) May 20, 2019
"It's disappointing, obviously, but you deal with adversity as a team but we all support Pat and know what type of player he is and person he is. We'll be real excited to get him back," said head coach Kliff Kingsbury.
[READ MORE: Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson suspended for six games]
"It was surprising but then again but we took the next man up mentality," said Budda Baker, Cardinals safety.
"Obviously unfortunate, but Pat's our guy and we're going to support him through everything. And he'll be back after the suspension and he'll be as good as ever," said Cardinals defensive lineman Corey Peters.
So with Peterson sitting, free agent signee Robert Alford is penciled in to start one side.
"I'm one of those players that's not about talking. I'm about action, just go out there on the field and do what I got to do and just lead the team to victories. I think that will be great leadership for this team," said Alford.
On the other side, Tramaine Brock looks like the front runner. He'll have to hold off seven-year veteran David Amerson and impressive rookie Byron Murphy.
"My job as a player is to be ready for whenever we get the opportunity to go out there and show what I got," said Amerson.
"You know I want to get on the field right away. Whenever I come in, I'm ready to work. Just keep it going, keep getting better every day and keep learning," said Murphy.
Even though the pads aren't on, everyone is so impressed with new rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.
"His arm strength and how accurate he is and how quick he gets the ball out. I think that's something that people overlook when you're dealing with a guy that can run like he can," said Cardinals tackle D.J. Humphries.
"This man is very professional, obviously, a rookie coming in there just commanding the offense the way he has and feels so comfortable within it. We just want to see him continue to grow," said Cardinals offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert.
Peterson wasn't the only Cardinals veteran not in attendance for "voluntary" OTAs. Larry Fitzgerald, David Johnson and Terrell Suggs all were not on the practice field on Monday. Kingsbury said the communication has been good for each of the veterans not in attendance. He did not say if any of the veterans would report before mandatory minicamp in June.
"That's all part of it. It's voluntary and if they miss, we have a plan to get them caught up," said Kingsbury.
The Cardinals will work out the next three days. This will be the first set of OTAs with two more scheduled May 29-31, and June 3-6. Mandatory minicamp is June 11-13.
