TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Is a pass rusher, a run stuff or a defensive back? The Arizona Cardinals drafted Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons because of his ability to do all three. Simmons is watching tape of defenders all over the league to learn the pro game.
Who are the players that #AZCardinals rookie Isaiah Simmons is trying to emulate on the #NFL? One is in his own locker room. pic.twitter.com/gzXI4Xw8WY— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) July 30, 2020
Simmons reported to the Cardinals Dignity Health Training Facility last week for the first time. He signed his contract in an empty room with team owner Michael Bidwill live on an iPad to welcome his first-round pick to the franchise.
“It’s got a good weight to it!” @isaiahsimmons25 signs his first NFL contract, and gets a surprise gift from Owner Michael Bidwill. Football is oh-so close to being back. pic.twitter.com/mPhxrRawH0— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 26, 2020
Simmons doesn't plan on letting COVID-19 keep him from reaching his goals. The only one that he would say publicly was to make an impact on a defense that ranked last in the league in 2019.
"I'm not going to adjust my personal goals because we're having a little adversity with this whole pandemic," Simmons said. "It's either I'm going to achieve my goals or I'm not at the end of the day. I don't feel like I should lower my expectations or my standards for myself just because there are a few obstacles in the road."