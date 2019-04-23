PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If Larry Fitzgerald knows who the Arizona Cardinals are drafting, he's not letting on. The Cardinals all-time leading receiver stopping by Arizona's Family to chat about the NFL Draft and his celebrity softball game.
. @LarryFitzgerald stopping by the #AZFamily studio on Monday. Fitz annual charity softball game is set for Saturday night at 5 pm @SaltRiverFields pic.twitter.com/snVgMlKHSD— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 23, 2019
Fitzgerald has David Johnson, Chandler Jones and Josh Rosen committed to play in the game. Fitz was quick to praise Rosen, who's future with the team is uncertain with many mock drafts predicting the Cardinals will draft Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray.
“Everything is real close to the vest right now.”#JoshRosen is set to be on the practice field with the #AZCardinals at 11 am. He’s also set to play in #LarryFitzgerald’s celebrity softball game on Saturday at Salt River Fields. Larry stopping by #AZFamily to discuss. pic.twitter.com/8V1QvH7DOH— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 23, 2019
Fitzgerald won't watch the draft himself but he is interested in seeing where fellow hometown star, Arizona State University wide receiver N'keal Harry ends up.
#NkealHarry worked out for the #AZCardinals on Saturday. #LarryFitzgerald is a fan of Harry and offers up a comparison to fomer #SuperBowl teammae #AnquanBoldin #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/VDnqCO15Ce— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 23, 2019
We'll know more on Saturday at Salt River Fields. First pitch at 5 p.m.
