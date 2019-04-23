Fitz stops by AZ Family

Larry Fitzgerald stops by AZ Family to chat about his celebrity softball game on Saturday April 27th and the NFL Draft on Thursday April 25th.

 John Gustafson

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - If Larry Fitzgerald knows who the Arizona Cardinals are drafting, he's not letting on. The Cardinals all-time leading receiver stopping by Arizona's Family to chat about the NFL Draft and his celebrity softball game. 

Fitzgerald has David Johnson, Chandler Jones and Josh Rosen committed to play in the game. Fitz was quick to praise Rosen, who's future with the team is uncertain with many mock drafts predicting the Cardinals will draft Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Kyler Murray.

Fitzgerald won't watch the draft himself but he is interested in seeing where fellow hometown star, Arizona State University wide receiver N'keal Harry ends up.

We'll know more on Saturday at Salt River Fields. First pitch at 5 p.m.

 

