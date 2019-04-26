(3TV/CBS 5) -- It was just a matter of time.
Following last night's selection of quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals quickly moved to trade quarterback Josh Rosen, who the team selected with last year's first round pick.
During Friday's second round, a deal was finally struck.
Arizona agreed to trade Rosen, selected 10th overall in 2018, to the Miami Dolphins.
For the Dolphins, they receive a potential franchise quarterback around which to build. In his lone season with the Cardinals, Rosen struggled, completing just 55.2 percent of his throws for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.
The Cardinals selected Rosen a year ago to be their quarterback for years to come. However, a disastrous 3-13 year prompted a coaching change, with Arizona hiring Kliff Kingsbury, formerly Texas Tech's head coach.
Speculation that Murray could be the Cardinals' top selection ramped up once Kingsbury was named head coach in January. Kingsbury and Murray had known each other for years, dating back to when Kingsbury had recruited Murray while the latter was in high school. A video shot this past October featured Kingsbury—then Texas Tech's head coach—saying Murray would be Kingsbury's choice if he had the No. 1 pick.
Once Kingsbury and the Cardinals followed through with selecting Murray on Thursday night, Rosen became expendable.
