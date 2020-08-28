GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Cardinals will play their first two home games of the 2020 season without any fans to watch from the stands.
In a statement released to season ticket members by email on Friday, the team said they are complying with state guidelines that currently restrict large gatherings in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Our first two home games will be closed to the public.— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) August 28, 2020
While we would obviously love to start the season in front of the #RedSea, we know this decision is the most responsible one and hopefully contributes to the continued decline of COVID-19 in our community.
The games are scheduled for Sept. 20 home opener against Washington and the Sept. 27 game against Detroit.
"While we would obviously love to start the season in front of the Red Sea, we know this decision is the most responsible one and hopefully contributes to the continued decline of COVID-19 figures in our community," the Cardinals told season ticket members in the email.
The possibility of hosting some fans as the season goes on has not been ruled out, as Arizona's COVID-19 numbers have been dropping, team officials said.
"We will continue to work with state and local officials in the weeks ahead to determine whether we may be in position to host a limited number of fans later in the season," the email said. "If so, Cardinals season ticket members would have the first opportunity to purchase tickets for those games."
It is unclear whether season ticket-holders will be compensated for the first two games.