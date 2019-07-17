GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) – The Arizona Cardinals are opening their summer training camp to the public at State Farm Stadium starting Thursday, July 25.
The free open practice schedule is now available and can be found at www.azcardinals.com.
Gate 3 on the east side of the stadium and gate 2 near the Arizona Cardinals Team Shop will open 30 minutes to the start of the scheduled practice.
Seating will be open for fans and available on the east side of the stadium in the lower level.
Following each practice, designated players will briefly sign autographs on the lower field walls.
A certain number of children between 2 and 12 will be eligible to receive a wristband for a post-practice player autograph experience. This is on a first come, first served basis.
Concessions will be available for purchase and access to historical Cardinals merchandise, including autographed items for sale. All historical merchandise sales benefit Cardinals charities.
Saturday, August 3, the Cardinals will host the annual “Red & White Practice” from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
There will be free public parking available on the east side of the stadium that will open one hour prior to every practice.
For more information visit the official team website: www.azcardinals.com for the most up-to-date practice info.
