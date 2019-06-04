TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When Carson Palmer arrived in the desert, there were whispers that he was washed up. Palmer proceeded to post the highest winning percentage for a quarterback in franchise history and will become the 18th member of the organization inducted into the Cardinals' Ring of Honor.
But we had to make a very special call to a good friend of ours to make it official. pic.twitter.com/1BRLlMWX6G— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) June 4, 2019
Palmer received the news from Cardinals President Michael Bidwill.
He will become the third quarterback in the Ring of Honor, joining Jim Hart and Kurt Warner. Palmer also led his team to the highest win total, when the Cardinals won 13 games in 2015 playing in the NFC Championship Game.
Palmer will be inducted on Sept. 29 when the Cardinals host the Seattle Seahawks.
(1) comment
I'm hoping Neil Lomax is in there then.
