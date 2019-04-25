NASHVILLE (3TV/CBS 5) -- After months of speculation, the Arizona Cardinals did what was widely expected by drafting Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray with the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Undeterred by concerns about the 5-foot-10, 207-pound Murray's size, the Cardinals were sold on the Heisman Trophy winner's dual-threat ability and fit with new head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense.
The selection of Murray will now likely lead the Cardinals to trade quarterback Josh Rosen, who the team selected 10th overall in last year's draft.
Speculation that Murray could be the Cardinals' top selection ramped up once Kingsbury was named head coach in January, following his dismissal from Texas Tech and a short stint as USC's offensive coordinator.
Kingsbury and Murray have known each other for years. When Murray was in high school, Kingsbury, at the time the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, had recruiting him. A video shot this past October featured Kingsbury—then Texas Tech's head coach—saying Murray would be Kingsbury's choice if he had the No. 1 pick.
As fate would have it, Kingsbury was able to make good on those words a few months later.
Murray played one season at Texas A&M before transferring to Oklahoma. After sitting out the 2016 season due to the transfer, he backed up eventual Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield.
Heading into the 2018 college football season, Murray wasn't viewed as a top NFL draft prospect as his professional future appeared to be on the baseball diamond. Murray had been drafted by the Oakland A's ninth overall in the Major League Baseball draft and had signed a contract with a $5-million signing bonus. However, the contract had a clause that allowed Murray to play one year of football for Oklahoma.
He made the most of it.
Taking over for Mayfield, Murray duplicated the efforts of his predecessor. He took home the Heisman by leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff, throwing for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 more scores.
His performance skyrocketed his NFL prospects, and in January, Murray reconsidered his baseball future and declared for the NFL Draft.
"To be the No. 1 pick, that's a kid's dream come true," Murray said at the NFL combine. "If my name was called No. 1, I'd be ready to go for sure."
Murray will be looked at to bring life to a Cardinal offense that was the worst in the NFL. Arizona held the dubious distinction of ranking last in the league in scoring (14.1 points per game), total yards (241.6 yards per game), passing (157.7 yards per game) and rushing (83.9 yards per game).
