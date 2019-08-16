GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two Phoenix-area boys who love football got the surprise of a lifetime thanks to the Arizona Cardinals.
Higley High School football player Marcus Edwards and 10-year-old Nico Pulido have both battled with brain tumors.
[READ MORE: Higley HS football player making incredible progress 6 months after 2 brain surgeries]
The two met through Nico's older sister Gabby, Marcus's classmate.
Before the Cardinals' preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, the two had a day to remember.
It started by picking the boys up early from school in a limo. They then had lunch at their favorite restaurant, Arizona BBQ Company in Gilbert. The pair then sideline access before the Cardinals and Raiders game.
No matter what Marcus and Nico have gone through, they've been there for each other. Marcus was in remission when Nico was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor.
Currently, Nico's pathology reports have come back inconclusive. Marcus's tumor was removed.
For more information on Nico's story and how you can help, follow his journey on Facebook.
That would be really special if they were a pro football team instead of an adult Pop Warner league...
