PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals got some defensive help.

The Red Birds drafted linebacker Isaiah Simmons from Clemson after he surprisingly fell to No. 8 in the NFL Draft Thursday night. He was one of the best defensive players in the country. He picked up 104 tackles, eight sacks and three interceptions on his way to winning ACC Defensive Player of the Year and being named a unanimous All-American.

No more worries about covering the tight end. Stunned he was still there at 8. — Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 24, 2020

The Cardinals were expected to take an offensive tackle or a defensive lineman with their first selection but the prospect of adding the versatile Simmons proved too good an opportunity. Simmons can play any position on the field. He played defensive back during his first two years on Clemson before switching to linebacker in 2019. However, he was one of five players to have more than 100 snaps at five different positions-- inside linebacker, outside linebacker, cornerback, free safety and strong safety.

Simmons will join a Cardinals defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season and gave up the most total yards in the league. But they do have some talented players returning, including two Pro Bowl selections, linebacker Chandler Jones and safety Budda Baker.

The Cardinals have already had an active offseason after trading for elite receiver DeAndre Hopkins, re-signing running back Kenyan Drake and adding several potential defensive starters, including linebackers Devon Kennard and De’Vondre Campbell and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

Simmons is likely the Cardinals’ only chance to make a big splash early in the draft. Arizona traded its second-round pick to the Houston Texans in the trade that brought Hopkins to the desert. The team’s next pick will be the 72nd overall in the third round.