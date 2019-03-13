PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The NFL Draft is 43 days away and the Arizona Cardinals are keeping people guessing with what they'll do with the No. 1 overall pick.
GM Steve Keim and Coach Kliff Kingsbury were not in attendance as Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray took the field for his Pro Day on campus at Oklahoma.
Murray weighed in at 205 pounds, 2 pounds lighter than his weight at the NFL Scouting Combine. He did not get measured after making headlines for his height -- 5 feet 10 and 3/8 inches -- in Indy. Murray also didn't run the 40-yard dash. He did throw to receivers and seemed to impress.
As you would expect, Kyler Murray was impressively accurate during his throwing session. 61-of-67, with 1 drop. Completed everything under 10 yards. 1 incompletion to deep left, 1 deep middle, 3 deep right. Jim Zorn did great job preparing him. #OUProDay— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) March 13, 2019
Kyler Murray’s throwing session was tremendous, but no surprise based on his tape. Big time arm/touch/accuracy @NFLDraft @OU_Football— Charles Davis (@CFD22) March 13, 2019
"He's got an A-plus so far!"@TheKylerMurray is putting on a clinic at @OU_Football Pro Day. 🎯📺: Path to the Draft: Pro Day on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/VgKGVCM6a6— NFL (@NFL) March 13, 2019
Charley Casserly had reported that Murray had some bad interviews with teams at the NFL Combine. Murray was asked about those reports on NFL Network.
"I have nothing to say about it," Murray said. "Obviously, hearing the news and stuff like that. I know who I am. I enjoy playing this game. I love playing this game and I'm a winner. It is what it is. We're good."
.@TheKylerMurray sits down with @MoveTheSticks and @jeffrichadiha after his @OU_Football Pro Day 👇 pic.twitter.com/sgLHMfMvGl— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 13, 2019
The first round of the NFL Draft is April 25 in Nashville.
