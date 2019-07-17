PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Arizona Cardinals have released offensive lineman Desmond Harrison after he was charged with assaulting a woman in North Carolina.
Police in Greesnboro say that on Tuesday, warrants were issued for Harrison for "assault by strangulation and assault on a female."
A statement on the Cardinals' website reads:
"The team also cut tackle Desmond Harrison Wednesday, soon after the news came out that he was being charged with assault against a female in North Carolina."
The Cardinals claimed Harrison off waivers in June after he was cut loose by Cleveland, according to CBS Sports. He started eight games at left tackle for the Browns last season.
With Harrison's release, the Cardinals now have one open roster spot.
(2) comments
Ahhh yes, another member of the National Felons Losers.
Cardinals suck
