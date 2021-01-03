(3TV/CBS5) -- All eyes are on the west coast today, as the Cardinals take on the Rams in Los Angeles.
The stakes are high. A loss means the Cards season is over. A win sends them into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The Cardinals went into the game knowing it would be no easy task, with the Rams having beaten the Cards easily for seven straight meetings. In fact, their last meeting ended with a Rams win over the Cardinals 38-28.
"We have to figure out how we get better in a hurry, and so that's been my focus, regardless of the outcome of other games," coach Kliff Kingsbury said earlier in the week. "I know that we have to come a long way in a short time to be able to compete with the Rams."