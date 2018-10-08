TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Five games in the Arizona Cardinals finally have something to smile about.
A target of massive criticism during a winless September, Arizona Cardinals coach Steve Wilks enters Monday with a sense of relief after the team picks up its first win Sunday over the 49ers.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona sports]
"To be quite honest, I try to keep the outside noise outside. But, I felt good for everybody because the coaches as well as the players, working so hard to try and get this win," said Wilks.
Getting a game ball for his first NFL Win, the victory is a much needed positive boost for the Wilks and the team moving forward.
"I think this is going to help, being able to see the rewards for all your hard work by getting this win. So we're going to try to take this and build a little momentum, have a great game plan going forward, moving forward and getting ready for the Vikings," said Wilks.
Josh Rosen was one of four rookie quarterbacks to win their Sunday starts. Despite the big 75 yard touchdown to Christian Kirk, Rosen has to be better than his stat line of 10 of 125 for only a 170 yards and the one score.
"He's going to learn on the run. He's going to have a few bumps here and there, but's he also going to make good plays like he did last week and like you saw he did yesterday," said Wilks.
Ranked last in the NFL, and putting up only 220 yards against the 49ers, the offensive struggles don't fall strictly on Rosen.
"It's not just one guy. Everybody is taking their turn at making one mistake, which is really costing us for having a big play here and there," said Wilks.
Needing help, the team signs veteran receiver Kendall Wright to a one year deal. Wright played five years with Tennessee and last year with Chicago.
There are several reports stating the Arizona Cardinals will work out former Tennessee receiver Rishard Matthews on Tuesday. The 28-year-old was cut by the Titans late last month and could help an Arizona offense in desperate need of impact players at the receiver position. Matthews is a polished receiver and could help immediately.
