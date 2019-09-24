SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Word started to spread on the Saguaro High School campus on Tuesday that the Cardinals were there.
The P.E. class spotted former Sabercats star Christian Kirk, and he would be joined by fellow Saguaro alums D.J. Foster and Byron Murphy for a surprise pep rally.
"This is something 10 years from now, 15 years from now, when we're all done playing football that I think will really be able to settle in that this has probably never happened before," said Kirk, who graduated from Saguaro in 2015. "This is something that's so special and unique, especially for the state of Arizona."
Foster lead Saguaro to pair of state titles in 2010 and 2011. He once scored 10 touchdowns in one game. Kirk was a freshman when Foster was a senior and won three state titles of his own. Murphy transferred to Saguaro his senior season and helped coach Jason Mohns in a streak of six straight. Mohns was named Cardinals High School Coach of the Week.
Sabercats running back Israel Benjamin and his teammates got to break down a huddle with the current Cardinals and were given tickets to Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
"It's unbelievable," said Benjamin, who injured his foot in the first game of the season. "Having three guys who are on the Arizona Cardinals, whether they went to your school or not, is a pleasure and an honor. But three guys that went through what we've gone through on high school and collegiate level. That's something really special."
Benjamin says he would like to be an NFL general manager one day. If that doesn't work out, he could work at Arizona's Family. Benjamin asked who would get the ball if Murphy, Kirk and Foster were all in the Saguaro huddle at the same time.
"Here's what we would do," said Mohns. "We'd have Byron split out wide because he was a 1,000-yard receiver along with being a defensive back. I'd have Christian and D.J. in the backfield. I'd motion Christian out to draw attention away, and I'd hand the rock to D.J. because you know he's getting that first down."
In NFL history, there have been other instances of multiple players being selected from the same high school. Some even played on the same team. Tuesday though was an Arizona first. It was a day that Saguaro High and their alumni won't soon forget.