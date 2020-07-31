GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals are voiding all season tickets for the 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
In a letter sent to season ticket holders, the Cardinals announced it is unclear how many spectators will be allowed at State Farm Stadium, so they made the decision to void all previous season ticket sales. All season ticket credits will remain on the ticket holder's account.
If COVID-19 guidelines permit fans at Cardinals games, the first opportunity for tickets will go to season-ticket holders.
Any prior season ticket payment will be automatically applied to 2021 season tickets and will guarantee 2020 pricing. Click here for more information, including details on receiving a refund.