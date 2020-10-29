GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that the Arizona health department is now allowing more fans into State Farm Stadium for the team's next two home games.

At the team's last home game, only 1,200 fans were allowed inside. The Cardinals said the Arizona Department of Health Services now says 4,200 fans will be allowed inside the stadium. The team will be allowed to have this many fans for both of their upcoming home games. The next two home games are on Nov. 8 against the Miami Dolphins and Nov. 15 against the Buffalo Bills.

Just like the last game, the tickets will be made exclusively to season ticket holders based on seniority. Availability on the seniority list will begin where the team left off after the Seahawks game. Fans who purchased tickets for the Seahawks game will have an opportunity to buy tickets after all other accounts have had their turn.

Fans can buy two tickets to either the Dolphins game or the Bills game but not both, in order to accommodate the greatest number of fans, according to AZCardinals.com.

Ticket holders will be emailed all the details.