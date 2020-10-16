GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Red Sea will rise a little more for the Arizona Cardinals' next home game on Oct. 25.
On Friday, the team announced that the Arizona Department of Health Services has increased the number of fans allowed inside State Farm Stadium to 1,200. This will include a number of season ticket holders.
The expanded seating will be made available to season ticket holders based on the seniority of their accounts. Tickets will be sold in increments of two, with 600 people seated on the east and west sides. Seats not available will be zip-tied.
Among the protocols that must be followed:
- Masks will be mandatory. Failure to comply will result in ejection.
- Tickets and parking will be 100% digital and will be scanned upon entry. Concessions will also be a contactless experience.
- Continuous cleaning of all high-contact areas.
Season ticket holders selected for tickets will be contacted via email.
For the Cardinals' last home game on Sept. 27, ADHS had allowed 750 friends, family, and staff members to attend. This allowed for a test of the stadium's COVID-19 policies and protocols.
Attendance for future games will be determined at a later date.